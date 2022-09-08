Jump to main content

Ireland
Robinson – You Can Feel The Energy Around The Clubs

Video

8th September 2022 10:17

By Editor

IRFU President John Robinson was in Energia Park this week to mark the launch of the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland League Season, which kicks off this weekend in the Women's Division. He was delighted to see the energy amongst the players as they gear up for another great season in the #EnergiaAIL 

Earlier this week we heard from all ten clubs in the Women’s Division in our Energia AIL: Women’s Division Preview

Energia AIL Women’s Division

Round 1 Fixtures, Saturday, September 10

Cooke v Suttonians

Galwegians v Ballincollig

Old Belvedere v UL Bohemian

Railway Union v Malone

Wicklow v Blackrock College