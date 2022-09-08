Robinson – You Can Feel The Energy Around The Clubs
IRFU President John Robinson was in Energia Park this week to mark the launch of the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland League Season, which kicks off this weekend in the Women's Division. He was delighted to see the energy amongst the players as they gear up for another great season in the #EnergiaAIL
Earlier this week we heard from all ten clubs in the Women’s Division in our Energia AIL: Women’s Division Preview
Energia AIL Women’s Division
Round 1 Fixtures, Saturday, September 10
Cooke v Suttonians
Galwegians v Ballincollig
Old Belvedere v UL Bohemian
Railway Union v Malone
Wicklow v Blackrock College