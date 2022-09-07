Energia AIL: Women’s Division Preview

The Energia AIL kicks off this weekend with the Women’s division taking centre stage. All ten teams were represented at the official launch in Energia Park yesterday to preview the season ahead.

Blackrock, who reached the final last season, were represented by Ireland international Hannah O’Connor, fresh from her exploits on the Japan Tour. Speaking about the season ahead she said, “Last year showed what we were capable of. I don’t think it exceeded our expectations; it’s where we wanted to be – at the showpiece at the end of the season. Obviously the result didn’t go our way. This season we want to be in the mix again and go one better.”

O’Connor’s Ireland team mates Dannah O’Brien and Aoife Dalton (pictured below), who both won their first caps in Japan, will line out with Old Belvedere this season and with former international Tania Rosser added to the coaching ticket they will also be a threat.

Niamh Byrne from reigning champions Railway Union said, ‘Similar to last year, we’re targeting a league and cup win. Obviously there’s a lot of hard work to get there but that’s our main goal.”

The action kicks off this weekend with home games for Cooke, Galwegians, Old Belvedere, Railway Union and Wicklow.