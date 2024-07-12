Ringrose Ready For Final Test Challenge

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose is pleased to be back playing after injury and says that everyone in the squad is ready to give their best in the last test against South Africa.

Speaking about the match Ringrose said, “What I remember Andy said, for I can’t remember which game, but ‘the biggest game in Irish rugby’s history is always the next one.

“With how competitive the group is, how special an opportunity it would be to represent the country, it couldn’t be more true. Given it’s the last week of the season, maybe that’s true too.

“Any opportunity that any of us get to play for Ireland, it’s never taken for granted. It motivates you to work hard, prepare and challenge the process of being as ready as we can to ultimately let go and attack the game at the weekend.

“I wouldn’t, certainly from my perspective, think back on a long season or get too cut up on that, it’s just the week that’s in it to give it everything.”