Andy Farrell On Team Selection And The Second Test

Hear from Ireland Head Coach, Andy Farrell, as he discusses his team selection ahead of Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Durban.

Speaking about the decision to move Peter O’Mahony to the replacements Farrell said,

“You don’t expect those conversations to be easy and don’t get me wrong, he’s not accepting and he’s not happy obviously but he does the right thing for the team

“That’s at the forefront of his mind constantly, and that’s proper leadership. He understands that we want to have a look in this direction to see how it goes.”

“He’s on the bench for a reason. He makes people feel good, it’s right when he’s there with his presence and leading.

“That has been so evident over the last couple of days so he couldn’t have done a better job in that regard.”