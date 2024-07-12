Doris Ready To Lead Ireland Against South Africa

Caelan Doris will lead Ireland against South Africa in the second test on Saturday afternoon. Doris spoke to the media after Captain’s Run in Durban today about the improvements the team can amke.

“We had a good meeting on Wednesday in particular where we saw some clips that we felt wasn’t us,” he said. “It wasn’t what we’ve shown over the last number of years in terms of some of the smaller things, our work rate for each other, standing up for each other a little bit, our response to a couple of positives from them and not responding how we would have in the past.

“It brought up a little bit of hurt and it was frustrating seeing those images back and it makes you want to fly into the match as soon as possible.

“There’s a load of belief in how we do things here, the quality of players and the quality of coaches. I think we’ll lean on that belief and we want to finish with a good performance and a good result at the end of a long season.”