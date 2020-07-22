ReturnToRugby: Tullamore RFC Women In Focus

Clubs all over Ireland are back training under the new #ReturnToRugby guidelines. Leinster TV visited the Women’s team in Tullamore RFC recently to find out they are adapting.

Graham Kavanagh, the club’s Covid-19 Safety Officer said,

Tonight is a big night for us as our senior women are back. Everyone is nervous about they can and cannot do so we’re taking baby steps. The coach had to submit a training plan and all our sanitising stations are in place.

Head coach David Hanlon outlined how the team will train in pods of backs and forwards for the first few weeks, ‘That way we know exactly who is here and it makes it easy to track everyone”.