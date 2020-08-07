Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe On Ireland Sevens’ Return To Training

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads returned to training at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin this week.

After several months of training in isolation and working off tailored gym and running programmes, it was a major boost for the players to be back in a group setting under the guidance of the Strength and Conditioning and Medical staff.

We caught up with Ireland Women’s Sevens international Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe to chat bronco tests, lockdown and the power of a positive mindset.