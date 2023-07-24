‘Everyone Wants To Play In That First Game Against Italy’ – Kilcoyne

Munster and Ireland prop David Kilcoyne says that the squad are looking forward to their ‘regeneration’ week this week before assembling for the first of the Bank of Ireland Nations Series matches against Italy.

The Ireland squad have been working in blocks across pre-season with time in camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre and time spent resting and recovering at home.

Kilcoyne, who was looking forward to a Limerick win in the All-Ireland yesterday, said the squad have worked hard and seen improvements week on week and they are now all chomping at the bit to play in the first game.