Post Match Press Conference With Farrell & Sexton

Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton reflect on Ireland's bonus point win against Wales on the opening day of the Guinness Six Nations Championship.

The win, the bonus point and room for improvement, Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton on what pleased him about the game.

“That’s what we’re most pleased about. We feel there was plenty of stuff to brush up on for next week because France away is arguably one of the biggest tests in world rugby.

We need to be at our best and learn lessons from today, even in victory. I think we did that well in November and hopefully we continue in that vein.”