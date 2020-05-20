Online Development Initiative For Referees

A new online initiative is offering Irish Rugby referees the chance to further their development over the summer.

The Down Time Sessions will be led by IRFU Referee Development Managers and feature an IRFU High Performance Referee presenting on one of four topics:

• Breakdown

• Scrum

• Positioning

• Lineout/Maul

Access to the sessions are through provincial association/society Honorary Secretaries.

Speaking about the sessions, IRFU National Referee Manager David Wilkinson said:

“Our referees are continually working to develop their skills. Much of that work takes place away from the pitch and these recent months have been no different.

These sessions are an opportunity for Referee Development Managers to continue their excellent work with referees across the four provinces.

They also give referees at all levels the chance to interact with our professional referees and gain access to their expertise and their approach.

It’s a new way of working for us and we’re looking forward to what it can offer.”

The Down Time Sessions will commence on May 26th.