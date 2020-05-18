IRFU Rugby Stories: Andy And Mike On League V Union

Rivals, team-mates and now coaching colleagues. Ireland Head Coach Andy Farrell and Ireland Assistant Coach Mike Catt reflect on their rugby journey together in the first episode of IRFU Rugby Stories.

Back in 1996, Wigan played Bath in back-to-back challenges matches at Maine Road and Twickenham in what was billed as the Clash of the Codes. Andy and Mike met on the pitch for the first time and we recently sat them down to re-watch the games for a little slice of rugby history.