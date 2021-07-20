NothingLikeIt – Dolphin Dive Into Canterbury Give It A Try

Dolphin RFC are one of 90 clubs running the Canterbury Give It A Try programme from next week to give girls aged 8-14 the chance to learn how to play rugby in a fun environment. 2021 is the first year that the Musgrave Park side will run GIAT, marking an important step in their journey towards a successful and sustainable women’s programme. As part of the #NothingLikeIt launch week, Irish Rugby attended Dolphin’s popular Monday training programme to meet some of the women who are creating a positive rugby experience on Leeside.

“Give It A Try is so important in getting that pathway going,” says Dolphin Women’s Team Manager Sorcha Healy.

“It’s not even just bringing in the players. Give It A Try brings in parents, volunteers and ex-players who are really interested in having their daughters play and being part of the community. We try to be really proactive in reaching out to every parent who shows an interest.

You can learn more about Dolphin RFC’s commitment to women’s rugby in the above video. #NothingLikeIt