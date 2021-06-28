Making The Most Of The Reopening Of Clubs – Ballymoney RFC

Ballymoney haven't wasted a single minute of their opportunity to reopen since the end of lockdown. It's brought back existing members while creating new ones and creating a real buzz in their community - all while carefully managing the safety and risk mitigation for everyone in the club. Irish Rugby TV was there to capture just one of the events in their summer of fun.

Members of the club also took the time to chat through the various activities that have brought Ballymoney RFC back to life in 2021.

Chris McIlmoyle – BClub Chair / 1st XV Team Manager

– BClub Chair / 1st XV Team Manager John George – Mini & Maxi Rugby Convenor

– Mini & Maxi Rugby Convenor Neil Campbell – 3rd XV Captain / Men’s Touch Rugby Coordinator

– 3rd XV Captain / Men’s Touch Rugby Coordinator Sam McAuley – Youth Convenor/U18 Head Coach

– Youth Convenor/U18 Head Coach Katie Speers – Youth Girls Head Coach / Women’s Touch Rugby Coordinator

Touch Rugby has played a pivotal role in providing everyone in the Ballymoney community a chance to get out on the rugby pitch. Club Press Officer Matthew Dunlop produced a club feature on how successful their touch rugby programme has been for women in particular.