Hugo Keen On Strong Finish To Season

It's been a long season for Hugo Keenan but he still feels full of energy and he's keen to finish the season with a strong performance in the Vodafone Summer Series against Japan and USA.

Keenan was on media duty today ahead of Ireland’s clash with Japan in Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a whirlwind of a season for the Leinster man – picking up 11 caps and four tries since his debut in October 2020 – but he still feels energised for the end of the season tournament.

‘It has been a long season but I’ve felt really involved, it’s been a breakthrough season for me and I still have a lot of energy. I’m really looking forward to the two games. We’ve a few younger lads coming in and getting a chance, not that I’m much older than them, but it’s great to have a few fresh faces around and they bring a real energy.’

Reflecting on the last year Keenan spoke about how he’s enjoyed the experience but hasn’t had a chance to look back too much as he tried to stayed focused on each game.