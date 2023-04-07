Live: Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival: Ireland v Scotland

Energia Park will play host to the Under-18 Men’s Festival this year with the action taking place across three match days in Dublin.

These will each contain three 70-minute matches, and Matchday 1 begins by seeing Wales taking on Italy, before Ireland face Scotland in the second of three matches. England’s clash with France concludes the opening day of action.

Ireland’s match against Scotland is live on Irish Rugby youtube and on the link below and all the games can be watched on the Six Nations youtube channel

Six Nation’s U18 Festival: Ireland v Scotland Live