Inside Camp: ‘We Want To BUild More Physicality Into Our Game’ – Fogarty

11th April 2023 16:06

By Editor

The Ireland squad are back in camp following a rest week in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations and Scrum Coach Denis Fogarty says the team are rested and hungry to work hard this week.

Speaking at today’s press conference Fogarty said, “The rest week has been good, the players are refreshed and hungry for work this week. We want to build more physicality into our game and that’s already evident this week from our first session.”

 