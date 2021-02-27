Lauren Delany: “Everyone Is Striving For That Green Shirt.”

Ireland trained at the IRFU High Performance Centre today with preparations ramping up to qualification games for Rugby World Cup 2021.

Lauren Delany was among the players making their return to training.

“This is the great part of being back in camp and looking forward to the games coming up on the horizon,” she told Irish Rugby TV. You can hear her story in full in the below video.

“It is that next step up. The intensity is there. Everyone is striving for that green shirt and everyone is striving to win that next game that we play so it’s great to be involved and we’re just really excited for the next few months.”