Last Remaining Tickets On Sale As Ireland Travel To France

Fresh from their win against England in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium the Ireland squad flew to France on Sunday to prepare for their final test match ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland will face Samoa in Bayonne on Saturday night and tickets have been selling fast as fans fly out to show their support for the team.

The last remaining tickets are on sale – click here to buy

The squad will travel back to Ireland next Sunday and the Ireland Rugby World Cup Squad will be named on Monday, August 28th before the team head to their base in Tours later next week.