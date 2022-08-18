‘I Want The Players To Show Intent And Ambition’ – McWilliams
Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams brought the squad to a local temple in Hamamatsu as he named the team to play Japan in the first test.
“Everyone has worked incredibly hard on the pitch and it is a privilege for me to lead this group on a first tour. Off the field they’ve had the opportunity to get to know each other better and to grow as a group. This is a perfect place to be, in this incredible site. There’s a real sense of calm and I hope the players feel that going into the weekend.”
McWilliams has included six uncapped players in the matchday 23 with 4 of them named to start in an exciting young backline. The coach said he wants players to show ambition and not to be afraid to make mistakes.
“I hope they can go out and express themselves. It’s going to be daunting for them. They’re playing an international side that is well capable of playing fast, very fast rugby. But they’re players of the future. There’s no pressure on them, they’ve already won, they’ve got the opportunity to be in the national team.”
Saturday’s match is live on TG4 from 10.40am Irish time, while there will be extensive match day coverage on IrishRugby.ie and across Irish Rugby social media channels.
IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Japan Women, First Summer Test, Ecopa Stadium, Saturday, August 20, kick-off 7pm local time/11am Irish time):
Player/Club/Province/Caps –
15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*
14. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*
13. Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)*
12. Enya Breen (TBC/Munster)(14)
11. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(10)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Tullow RFC/Leinster)*
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(14)
1. Linda Djougang (TBC/Leinster)(22)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(11)
3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(10)
4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(27)(capt)
5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(9)
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(15)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(19)
8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)
16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(11)
23. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(2).