‘Jack’s Been In Great Form And He Deserves To Start’ – Andy Farrell On The Ireland Team

Andy Farrell says that Jack Crowley deserves to start for Ireland based on his good form and what he has shown in camp.

“He deserves it. He had a great pre-season, started the season in good form and it’s certainly something we’ve seen in the first week over here. Jack has been running the side really well and we’re looking forward to seeing him perform.

Farrell also spoke about the one uncapped player in the match day 23 “The historic nature of this game is something we are embracing and there’s great excitement in the squad, not least for Paddy McCarthy who is set to make his international debut this weekend.

“Paddy has made a great start to the season and his selection is testament to his impressive form. We wish him well and will all do our utmost to make it a special weekend for him and his family.”