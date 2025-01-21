Jack Conan On Fatherhood, Being Back In Green And The Championship

Leinster and Ireland star Jack Conan missed out on the Summer Tour to South Africa for the best of reasons as he and his wife became parents for the first time.

He missed out on the Autumn Nations Series as he was recovering from injury but he’s been named in the squad for the upcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations and he’s raring to go.

He spoke to Irish Rugby TV at the IRFU High Performance Centre about the last few months and being ready fot the Championship.

“I was a little bit nervous driving in to camp today, I haven’t been here since the Six Nations last year. Being a dad is definitely different. We’re blessed and I’ve absolutely loved it.”