The Players Love The Work Here In Portugal – Paul O’Connell

Forwards Coach Paul O’Connell says the squad enjoy the work at their training camp in Portugal and that its business as usual for the coaching team as they prepare for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations without Andy Farrell.

“I suppose it is business as usual you know. We have a way of preparing, we know there’s only 12 days to get ready for the first game so there are things we do in the first week to get everyone into the mindset.”

“It is a change of scenery, the players love it here and there’s a sense that we’re in with Ireland now. We get to have meetings outdoors and you stay around on the pitch longer because of the weather.

“Its a great way in week one. when you have to take on a lot, it is a chance to spend more time together and they get a day off as well and they get to connect with one another again.”