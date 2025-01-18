Irish Provinces’ Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Round 4 Highlights

The last round of the pool stages in the Investec Champions Cup and the EPCR Challenge Cup kicked off on Friday night, with Ulster entertaining Exeter Chiefs, and Connacht chasing their fourth win away to Cardiff.

The action continues today as Munster make the trip to reigning English champions Northampton Saints, and Leinster are back at the Aviva Stadium to play Bath. Top seedings, home knockout places and final qualification spots are all up for grabs across the weekend.

Ulster ended their Pool 1 run in front of their home support, determined to post an elusive victory in order to prolong their European season. Out-half Jack Murphy made his first Champions Cup start, and Ireland hooker Rob Herring returned from injury to feature in the front row.

A top seeding for the remainder of their Challenge Cup campaign was the prize on offer for Connacht in the Welsh capital. Head coach Pete Wilkins made four changes, along with welcoming back JJ Hanrahan – fully recovered from his ACL injury from last April – as a replacement.