It’s Going To Be An Incredible Day – Tadgh Beirne

Tadhg Beirne was on media duty earlier this week as the Ireland squad came together ahead of a huge month of international rugby. The Munster captain covered a number of topics in his press conference including The Rematch in Chicago.

Beirne also spoke about the importance of Munster’s win against Leinster and the changing of the guard in the Irish squad with the absence of Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy, and the opportunity for younger players to stake a claim.