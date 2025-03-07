It’s A Huge Honour To Reach 50 Caps – Finlay Bealham

Finlay Bealham says that there was a time where he thought he’d never get more than ten caps but on Saturday his family will be on hand to witness him win his 50th.

“I’ve been in the group a while now and seeing the calibre of players that have got 50 caps, to reach that milestone myself, it doesn’t really feel real. It’s something I’ll be really proud of.”

“If I’d put my finger on it, probably around 2022, towards the back-end of the Six Nations. I played England there, I had my parents there [at Twickenham] and that whole season when we went to New Zealand, won that series, and to be a part of those games.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever felt 100% comfortable, if that’s the word, but I felt from that moment on like a real part of the group. I knew what was expected of me, what I expect of myself and how I fit into what we’re trying to do.

“I was thinking about this recently. There was probably a time where I was thinking, ‘Jeez, I may only get 10 caps’.

“You get to 10 and then you’re like, ‘I’ll just try get to 20’, and then fast forward, on the verge of getting 50. Like I said, it’s really special to see the calibre of players that have gone and got 50 themselves.”