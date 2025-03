France proved too strong for Ireland in the U20 Six Nations but a combination of French indiscipline and dogged Irish defence meant that Ireland signed off the game with the final score.

Ireland U20 v France U20, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Ireland U20 (7) 12

Tries: Penalty, K. Mangan Cons: Pens:

France U20 (15) 22

Tries: J. Echegaray, T. Leveque, L. Akrab 2 Cons: L. Keletaona Pens: