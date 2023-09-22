‘It’s A Huge Honour But I’m Preparing As I Always Do’ – Aki

Bundee Aki will win his 50th Ireland cap against South Africa on Saturday. Aki and centre partner Garry Ringrose spoke to the media about the occasion, their partnership, and how South Africa are much more than just a ‘physical’ team.

Speaking about reaching the half-century mark, Aki said: “Fifty is a big number. I’m just quite lucky to be able to put on this jersey for the 50th time so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a huge occasion but I’ll try not to treat it as a big occasion, just try to treat it as a game and do the things I do every week.

Obviously we’re going up against the world champions. For myself and my family, it’s a huge honour to be able to pull on the jersey 50 times. Every time you pull on that jersey, you try to play as best you can and put your best foot forward.

“I’m trying to keep the emotion out of it and just focus on what I need to do – be the best player I can for my team-mates and do what I need to do week in, week out.”

