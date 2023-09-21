‘We’ve Picked A Side To Take On The World Champions’ – Farrell

Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton on the Ireland team to play South Africa, what it will take to beat the Springboks, the 7/1 split and all things Rugby World Cup at their team announcement press conference in Paris today.

Speaking about the team selection Farrell joke, “I did pose the question to our forwards coaches as to whether we should go with 7 backs & one forward, but they weren’t up for that. It shows they (South Africa) know exactly where they want to go with their game plan and we do the same with the subs we pick as well”

