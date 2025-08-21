‘It Feels Real Now We Are Here’ – Stacey Flood

The pre-season is done, the squad send off built the excitement but Ireland star Stacey Flood says the squad are ready and raring to go now as the prepare to face Japan on Sunday.

Flood said, “I feel like once we had the last training session in Dublin and the events that Aon and Energia put on for us and our families was exciting. Now we’re here and ready to get going.”

Flood was also asked about the importance of the tournament for Women’s Rugby and she referenced the team’s Green Wave mantra,

“The green wave isn’t about whether you are doing poorly or good, there are going to be ebbs and flows. “Not everything is going to be the best every time. It’s about getting eyes on women’s rugby ‘cos this is going to be such a major pedestal for women’s rugby. I think this whole tournament is going to change the game.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 starts Friday 22 August. Follow the action with live coverage across RTÉ TV, radio and online. Watch Ireland v Japan in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday from 11.30am on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player and on RTÉ 2fm.