‘Japan Are A very Good Side – We Need To Be Switched On’ – Fowley

Connacht and Ireland fly-half Nicole Fowley looks ahead to Ireland’s opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup against Japan on Sunday in Northampton.

Earlier in the week the squad enjoyed some down time after a gruelling summer of pre-season and two warm up match. A visit to A Guide Dogs training centre proved a highlight for Fowley but the squad are now fully into pre-match mode.

‘We went to see the guide dogs at the National Trust Centre. That was a highlight, it was adorable to see the journey they go on and Tricky, Edel McMahon – is a volunteer so it was nice to make that connection.

‘We’re switched on today though and got a good session. Japan are a very good side, very tricky. and a nice kicking game as well so we’ll be switched on at all times.”

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 starts Friday 22 August. Follow the action with live coverage across RTÉ TV, radio and online.

Watch Ireland v Japan in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday from 11.30am on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player and on RTÉ 2fm.