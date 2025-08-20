Squad Update As Ireland Prepare For First Game Of Rugby World Cup

Assistant Coach Larissa Muldoon gave a squad update and spoke her own experience playing for Ireland as they prepare for the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 against Japan on Sunday.

First up was an update on Aoife Wafer and co-captain Edel McMahon, “Aoife Wafer stayed at home just to work on a few bits of rehab, she will join us next week in preparation looking into Spain. Edel’s good, came through training today

“She’s a massive personality back in the group, amazing leader. The girls just stride around her. Fantastic to have her back in the environment and the standards she sets. Fantastic to have her back in.”

Muldoon also spoke about playing at the 2017 Rugby World Cup and how she wants the players to soak up the experience on and off the pitch.