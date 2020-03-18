Irish Players Support HSE Message

Irish rugby players have recorded a special message to support the HSE messaging around social distancing and hygiene at this difficult time for Ireland.

Jonathan Sexton, Ciara Griffin, Peter O’Mahony, Eoin McKeon, Greg O’Shea, Louise Galvin, Iain Henderson and Rob Kearney – all members of the Executive Board of Rugby Players Ireland – have a special message for rugby fans and everyone in Ireland.

Follow the advice of the experts, for more visit the HSE website – tap here.

On Sunday players took to social media to support the messaging around social distancing and encouraging everyone to answer Ireland’s Call during this unprecedented time.

Trying to stay 2m away from everyone else in order to protect the vulnerable in my community.

LISTEN TO THE EXPERTS: Social distancing applies to everyone in Ireland. We need our younger generation to follow social distancing measures. #COVID19 #irelandscall #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/0CfXR95oRo — Hannah Tyrrell (@HannahTyrrell21) March 15, 2020

Players from the Men’s and Women’s and Sevens teams shared their messages of support across social media channels as Irish Rugby answers Ireland’s Call.