Ireland

Irish Players Support HSE Message

Video

18th March 2020 18:34

By Editor

Irish rugby players have recorded a special message to support the HSE messaging around social distancing and hygiene at this difficult time for Ireland.

Jonathan Sexton, Ciara Griffin, Peter O’Mahony, Eoin McKeon, Greg O’Shea, Louise Galvin, Iain Henderson and Rob Kearney – all members of the Executive Board of Rugby Players Ireland – have a special message for rugby fans and everyone in Ireland.

Follow the advice of the experts, for more visit the HSE website – tap here.

On Sunday players took to social media to support the messaging around social distancing and encouraging everyone to answer Ireland’s Call during this unprecedented time.

Players from the Men’s and Women’s and Sevens teams shared their messages of support across social media channels as Irish Rugby answers Ireland’s Call.