Highlights: Connacht Schools Cup Finals

Wednesday March 11th 2020:

Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Final:

Garbally College 14 Sligo Grammar 12

Scorers: Garbally College: Tries: John Devine, Conor Goode; Cons: Cian Treacy 2

Sligo Grammar: Tries: Penalty Try, William Whelan.

HT: Garbally College 14 Sligo Grammar 0

Top Oil Connacht Schools Junior A Cup Final:

CBS Roscommon 12 St. Muredach’s College 5

Scorers: CBS Roscommon: Tries: Eoin Kelly, Tadhg Lyons; Con: Diarmuid Hession

St. Muredach’s College: Try: Sean Neary

HT: CBS Roscommon 0 St. Muredach’s College 0

Top Oil Connacht Schools Senior B Cup Final:

St. Muredach’s 15 The Bish 5