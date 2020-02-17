Ireland Women’s Squad Update

Adam Griggs has named a squad of 24 players ahead of the third round of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations against England on Sunday.

Ireland have two wins out of two from the opening rounds of the tournament and travel to Doncaster to face England on Sunday afternoon.

Katie Fitzhenry is included in the squad after returning from the HSBC Sevens World Series in Sydney.

Beibhinn Parsons will be unavailable for selection for the remainder of the championship due to Leaving Cert preparation. Speaking about Beibhinn, Griggs said,

It’s been a couple of big weeks for Beibhinn, but we spoke to her and came up with a plan at the start. Her studies are very important so we’ll be giving her the time off and she’ll concentrate on her leaving cert and come back to us in the summer.

The team to play England will be named on Friday.

Ireland Women’s Squad

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)