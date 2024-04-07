Ireland U18s Try Highlights From Final Day Of Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools notched up a 54-0 victory over Portugal U18s on the final day of the Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival in Italy.

Ireland scored eight tries to end the tournament on a high and emulate the Ireland U18 Women’s team who put the same number past Scotland on their final day – try highlights here.

Watch back the full game here.

IRELAND UNDER-18 SCHOOLS Team & Replacements (v Portugal Under-18s, 2024 U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Sunday, April 7, 2024, kick-off 11am local time/10am Irish time):

15. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster)

14. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster)

13. Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

12. Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster)

11. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster)

10. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster)

9. Chris Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster)

1. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster)

2. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster) (capt)

3. Cian Walsh (CBC Cork/Munster)

4. Rory Gavin (Coláiste Iognáid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

5. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster)

7. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster)

8. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster)

17. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster)

18. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster)

19. Joe Finn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster)

20. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School/Connacht)

21. Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster)

22. Tom Wood (St. Munchin’s College/Munster)

23. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster)

24. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster)

25. Bill Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster)

26. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster)