Ireland U18s Try Highlights From Final Day Of Festival
The Ireland U18 Schools notched up a 54-0 victory over Portugal U18s on the final day of the Six Nations U18 Men’s Festival in Italy.
Ireland scored eight tries to end the tournament on a high and emulate the Ireland U18 Women’s team who put the same number past Scotland on their final day – try highlights here.
Watch back the full game here.
IRELAND UNDER-18 SCHOOLS Team & Replacements (v Portugal Under-18s, 2024 U-18 Men’s Six Nations Festival, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Sunday, April 7, 2024, kick-off 11am local time/10am Irish time):
15. Josh Gibson (RBAI/Ulster)
14. Noah Byrne (Gonzaga College/Leinster)
13. Ethan Black (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)
12. Jack Deegan (Cistercian College Roscrea/Leinster)
11. Brian O’Flaherty (Blackrock College/Leinster)
10. Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College/Leinster)
9. Chris Barrett (CBC Cork/Munster)
1. Jamie Conway (Castletroy College/Munster)
2. Luke McLaughlin (Gonzaga College/Leinster) (capt)
3. Cian Walsh (CBC Cork/Munster)
4. Rory Gavin (Coláiste Iognáid/Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
5. Donnacha McGuire (Blackrock College/Leinster)
6. Michael Walsh (Blackrock College/Leinster)
7. Charlie Meagher (CBC Monkstown/Leinster)
8. Dylan McNeice (St. Michael’s College/Leinster)
Replacements:
16. Conor Magee (Banbridge Academy/Ulster)
17. Max Doyle (Clongowes Wood College/Leinster)
18. Blake McClean (RBAI/Ulster)
19. Joe Finn (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster)
20. Diarmaid O’Connell (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Sligo Grammar School/Connacht)
21. Paddy Curry (Terenure College/Leinster)
22. Tom Wood (St. Munchin’s College/Munster)
23. Charlie Molony (Blackrock College/Leinster)
24. James O’Leary (PBC Cork/Munster)
25. Bill Hayes (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster)
26. James O’Dwyer (Gonzaga College/Leinster)