Ireland Men’s Under-20s: Five To Rewind

Coached by Richie Murphy, the Ireland Under-20s put together an excellent run of results in 2023, winning back-to-back U-20 Six Nations Grand Slams and losing just one game all season, July’s World Rugby U-20 Championship final against France.

IRELAND UNDER-20s 36 ENGLAND UNDER-20s 24, Musgrave Park

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Hugh Gavin 2, Brian Gleeson 2, George Hadden, Fintan Gunne; Cons: Sam Prendergast 3

England: Tries: Tobias Elliott 2, Joe Jenkins; Cons: Sam Harris, Sam Worsley 2; Pen: Sam Harris

HT: Ireland 12 England 7

IRELAND U-20: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).

Replacements used: Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster) for McErlean (52-60 mins), Osborne for Nicholas (60), Liam Molony (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Quinn (62), George Morris (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) for Hadden, Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for P McCarthy (both 67), Joe Hopes (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster) for Mangan, Harry West (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht) for Devine (both 70), Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC/Leinster) for Gunne, Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy (both 78).

ENGLAND U-20: Sam Harris (Bath); Cassius Cleaves (Harlequins), Rekeiti Ma’asi-White (Sale Sharks), Joseph Woodward (Leicester Tigers), Tobias Elliott (Saracens); Monty Bradbury (London Irish), Charlie Bracken (Saracens); Archie McArthur (Gloucester), Finn Theobald-Thomas (Gloucester), Afolabi Fasogbon (London Irish), Danny Eite (Gloucester), Lewis Chessum (Leicester Tigers) (capt), Finn Carnduff (Leicester Tigers), Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs), Chandler Cunningham-South (London Irish).

Replacements used: Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks) for McArthur, Tim Hoyt (Leicester Tigers) for Fasogbon (both 54 mins), Joe Jenkins (Bristol Bears) for Ma’asi-White (56), Tristan Woodman (Sale Sharks) for Carnduff (60), Nathan Jibulu (Harlequins) for Theobald-Thomas, Nye Thomas (Sale Sharks) for Bracken, Robert Carmichael (Leicester Tigers) for Eite, Sam Worsley (Bristol Bears) for Harris, Ma’asi-White for Woodward (all 67), McArthur for Opoku-Fordjour (79).

Referee: Adriaan Jacobs (South Africa)

IRELAND UNDER-20s 31 SOUTH AFRICA UNDER-20s 12, Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: James Nicholson 2, Brian Gleeson, Sam Berman; Cons: Sam Prendergast 4; Pen: Sam Prendergast

South Africa: Tries: Imad Khan, Coetzee le Roux; Con: Jean Smith

HT: Ireland 7 South Africa 0

IRELAND U-20: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).

Replacements used: Sam Berman (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Gavin (50 mins), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) for Irvine (65), Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for Foxe (69), George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster) for P McCarthy, Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC/Leinster) for Gunne (both 72), Dan Barron (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Gleeson, Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy, Matthew Lynch (Dublin University FC/Leinster) for Nicholson (all 74).

SOUTH AFRICA U-20: Hakeem Kunene (Cell C Sharks); Jurenzo Julius (Cell C Sharks), Katlego Letebele (Vodacom Bulls), Ethan Hooker (Cell C Sharks), Michael Annies (Toyota Cheetahs); Jean Smith (Cell C Sharks), Imad Khan (DHL Western Province); Corné Lavagna (Vodacom Bulls), Juann Else (Vodacom Bulls), Dian Heunis (Cell C Sharks), Coetzee le Roux (Cell C Sharks), JF van Heerden (Vodacom Bulls), Paul de Villiers (DHL Western Province) (capt), Ghudian van Reenen (Vodacom Bulls), Corné Beets (Vodacom Bulls).

Replacements used: Jannes Potgieter (Cell C Sharks) for van Reenen (20 mins), Regan Izaks (Vodacom Bulls) for Kunene (half-time), Phatu Ganyane (Cell C Sharks) for Lavagna, Zachary Porthen (DHL Western Province) for Heunis (both 51), SJ Kotze (Lions) for Else (65), Abulele Ndabambi (Vodacom Bulls) for Beets (65), Asad Moos (DHL Western Province) for Julius (68), Damian Markus (DHL Western Province) for Annies (70).

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (England)

AUSTRALIA UNDER-20s 10 IRELAND UNDER-20s 30, Paarl Gymnasium, Paarl

Scorers: Australia: Try: Henry O’Donnell; Con: Jack Bowen; Pen: Jack Bowen

Ireland: Tries: James Nicholson, Brian Gleeson, Gus McCarthy, Diarmuid Mangan; Cons: Sam Prendergast, Jack Oliver; Pens: Sam Prendergast 2

HT: Australia 10 Ireland 11

AUSTRALIA U-20: Mason Gordon (Melbourne Rebels/Wests Bulldogs); Tim Ryan (QLD Reds/Brothers Rugby Club), Henry O’Donnell (NSW Waratahs/Northern Suburbs), David Vaihu (Melbourne Rebels/Wests Bulldogs), Darby Lancaster (Melbourne Rebels/Eastern Suburbs); Jack Bowen (NSW Waratahs/Eastern Suburbs), Teddy Wilson (NSW Waratahs/Eastern Suburbs) (capt); Jack Barrett (NSW Waratahs/Randwick), Max Craig (QLD Reds/Easts Tigers), Massimo De Lutiis (ACT Brumbies/Western District Lions), Jhy Legg (Western Force/Wests Scarborough), Daniel Maiava-Tapusoa (Melbourne Rebels/Wests Bulldogs), Lachlan Hooper (ACT Brumbies/Vikings Rugby), Ned Slack-Smith (Western Force/Palmyra Rugby Union Club), John Bryant (QLD Reds/Souths Magpies).

Replacements used: Nick Bloomfield (QLD Reds/Easts Tigers) for De Lutiis (37 mins), Taj Annan (QLD Reds/Souths Magpies) for O’Donnell (57), Harrison Usher (QLD Reds/Bond University) for Barrett, Liam Bowron (ACT Brumbies/Canberra Royals) for Craig (both 64), Leafi Heka Talataina (Melbourne Rebels/Endeavour Hills) for Bryant (65), Toby Macpherson (ACT Brumbies/Uni-Norths Owls) for Legg (72), Harry McLaughlin-Phillips (QLD Reds/Souths Magpies) for Gordon (74), Klayton Thorn (ACT Brumbies/Gungahlin Eagles) for Lancaster, Bryant for Slack-Smith (both 78).

IRELAND U-20: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).

Replacements used: Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for Foxe (57 mins), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster) for McNabney (59), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians RFC/Munster) for Irvine (67), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster) for Osborne (71), Jack Oliver (Garryowen FC/Munster) for Gunne, Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy (both 72), Harry West (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht) for Prendergast (75), Irvine for Quinn, George Morris (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) for P McCarthy (both 78).

Referee: Angus Mabey (New Zealand)

IRELAND UNDER-20s 33 FRANCE UNDER-20s 31, Musgrave Park

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Paddy McCarthy, Hugh Gavin, Brian Gleeson; Cons: Sam Prendergast 3; Pens: Sam Prendergast 4

France: Tries: Hugo Auradou, Brent Liufau, Théo Attissogbe, Lenni Nouchi, Enzo Benmegal; Cons: Tom Raffy 2, Hugo Reus

HT: Ireland 20 France 14

IRELAND U-20: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).

Replacements used: Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy (47-55 mins), George Morris (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) for Quinn (56-63), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) for O’Tighearnaigh (56), Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for P McCarthy (70). Not used: Jacob Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster), Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC/Leinster), Harry West (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster).

FRANCE U-20: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Union Bordeaux-Bègles); Théo Attissogbe (Section Paloise), Nicolas Depoortere (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Émilien Gailleton (Section Paloise), Enzo Benmegal (Racing 92); Tom Raffy (CA Brive), Léo Carbonneau (CA Brive); Louis Penverne (Stade Rochelais), Barnabé Massa (FC Grenoble Rugby), Zaccharie Affane (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Hugo Auradou (Section Paloise), Brent Liufau (Section Paloise), Oscar Jegou (Stade Rochelais), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier HR), Marko Gazzotti (FC Grenoble Rugby).

Replacements used: Thomas Lacombre (Stade Toulousain) for Massa (half-time), Hugo Reus (Stade Rochelais) for Raffy (50 mins), Mathis Ferté (CA Brive) for Bielle-Biarrey (60), Bastien Chinarro (USA Perpignan) for Auradou (65), Maïno Pakihivatau (SU Agen) for Affane, Luca Tabarot (Montpellier HR) for Penverne (both 71), Mathis Castro Ferreira (Stade Toulousain) for Jegou (74). Not used: Arthur Mathiron (Lyon OU).

Referee: Angus Mabey (New Zealand)

WALES UNDER-20s 27 IRELAND UNDER-20s 44, Stadiwm CSM, Colwyn Bay

Scorers: Wales: Tries: Louie Hennessey, Llien Morgan 2, Sam Scarfe; Cons: Dan Edwards 2; Pen: Dan Edwards

Ireland: Tries: Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Paddy McCarthy, Mark Nicholson 2, Ruadhán Quinn, Henry McErlean; Cons: Sam Prendergast 3, Harry West; Pens: Sam Prendergast 2

HT: Wales 15 Ireland 14

WALES U-20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff); Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Harri Ackerman (Dragons), Harri Houston ((Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons) (capt), Luca Giannini (Scarlets), Huw Davies (Sale Sharks).

Replacements used: Owain Evans (RGC) for Green (28 mins), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys) for Pritchard (54), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff) for L Edwards (60), Isaac Young (Scarlets) for Scarfe, Freddie Chapman (Ospreys) for Kelleher-Griffiths (both 67), Harri Williams (Scarlets) for Hughes, Tom Florence (Ospreys) for Houston (both 68), Harrison James (Cardiff) for Winnett (73).

IRELAND U-20: James Nicholson (UCD RFC/Leinster); Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), John Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster); George Hadden (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster) (capt), Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster), James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent RFC/Munster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).

Replacements used: Henry McErlean (Terenure College RFC/Leinster) for Anagu (45 mins), George Morris (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) for Hadden, Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) for McNabney (both (60), Jacob Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for Quinn (67), Fiachna Barrett (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) for P McCarthy (70), Danny Sheahan (UCC RFC/Munster) for G McCarthy, Oscar Cawley (Naas RFC/Leinster) for Gunne, Harry West (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht) for Prendergast (all 73).

Referee: Luc Ramos (France)