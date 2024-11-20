EnergiaAIL: Men’s Division 1A Highlights

Ballynahinch struck late to move four points clear at the top of Division 1A, while fellow Ulster side City of Armagh prevailed at Young Munster. St. Mary’s draw away to Cork Con keeps both sides in the hunt.

BALLYNAHINCH 24 UCD 19, Ballymacarn Park

Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Ethan Graham, Claytan Milligan 2, George Pringle; Cons: James Humphreys, Conor Rankin

UCD: Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Mark Canniffe, Oisin Spain; Cons: Daragh Gilbourne 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

CORK CONSTITUTION 27 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27, Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Jack Kelleher, Billy Crowley, Jacob Sheahan; Cons: Aidan Moynhan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

St. Mary’s College: Tries: Conor Hayes, Dan Goggin, Andy Keating; Cons: Conor Dean, Conor Hayes 2; Pens: Conor Hayes 2

HT: Cork Constitution 13 St. Mary’s College 7

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

LANSDOWNE 26 CLONTARF 17, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Andy Marks 2, Paul Wilson; Con: Stephen Madigan; Pens: Stephen Madigan 3

Clontarf: Tries: Tadhg Bird, Aaron Coleman; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pen: Conor Kelly

HT: Lansdowne 18 Clontarf 10

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

TERENURE COLLEGE 42 GARRYOWEN 26, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Will Hickey, Adam La Grue, Adam Melia, Penalty try, Conor Phillips; Cons: Conor McKeon 2, Pen try con, Aran Egan; Pens: Conor McKeon 2, Aran Egan

Garryowen: Tries: Colm Quilligan, Brian Gleeson, Penalty try, Finn McCall; Cons: Kelvin Langan 2, Pen try con

HT: Terenure College 22 Garryowen 12

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

YOUNG MUNSTER 24 CITY OF ARMAGH 31, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 3, Jake O’Riordan; Cons: Julian Leszczynski 2

City of Armagh: Tries: Jonny Morton, Dylan Nelson, Josh McKinley, Sam Cunningham; Cons: Kyle Faloon 4; Pen: Kyle Faloon

HT: Young Munster 12 City of Armagh 17