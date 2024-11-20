#EnergiaAIL: Men’s Division 1A Highlights
Ballynahinch struck late to move four points clear at the top of Division 1A, while fellow Ulster side City of Armagh prevailed at Young Munster. St. Mary’s draw away to Cork Con keeps both sides in the hunt.
BALLYNAHINCH 24 UCD 19, Ballymacarn Park
Scorers: Ballynahinch: Tries: Ethan Graham, Claytan Milligan 2, George Pringle; Cons: James Humphreys, Conor Rankin
UCD: Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Mark Canniffe, Oisin Spain; Cons: Daragh Gilbourne 2
CORK CONSTITUTION 27 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 27, Temple Hill
Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Jack Kelleher, Billy Crowley, Jacob Sheahan; Cons: Aidan Moynhan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan
St. Mary’s College: Tries: Conor Hayes, Dan Goggin, Andy Keating; Cons: Conor Dean, Conor Hayes 2; Pens: Conor Hayes 2
HT: Cork Constitution 13 St. Mary’s College 7
LANSDOWNE 26 CLONTARF 17, Aviva Stadium back pitch
Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Andy Marks 2, Paul Wilson; Con: Stephen Madigan; Pens: Stephen Madigan 3
Clontarf: Tries: Tadhg Bird, Aaron Coleman; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pen: Conor Kelly
HT: Lansdowne 18 Clontarf 10
TERENURE COLLEGE 42 GARRYOWEN 26, Lakelands Park
Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Will Hickey, Adam La Grue, Adam Melia, Penalty try, Conor Phillips; Cons: Conor McKeon 2, Pen try con, Aran Egan; Pens: Conor McKeon 2, Aran Egan
Garryowen: Tries: Colm Quilligan, Brian Gleeson, Penalty try, Finn McCall; Cons: Kelvin Langan 2, Pen try con
HT: Terenure College 22 Garryowen 12
YOUNG MUNSTER 24 CITY OF ARMAGH 31, Tom Clifford Park
Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 3, Jake O’Riordan; Cons: Julian Leszczynski 2
City of Armagh: Tries: Jonny Morton, Dylan Nelson, Josh McKinley, Sam Cunningham; Cons: Kyle Faloon 4; Pen: Kyle Faloon
HT: Young Munster 12 City of Armagh 17
