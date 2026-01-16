Ringrose And Furlong Return As Part Of Eight Leinster Changes

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made eight changes, including fielding a new front row, for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup match against Bayonne at Stade Jean Dauger (kick-off 4.15pm local time/3.15pm Irish time).

James Ryan will make his 50th Champions Cup appearance as the Pool 3 leaders, already assured of their place in April’s round of 16, look to secure one of the top two seedings.

The injured Ciarán Frawley (foot) is replaced at full-back by Jimmy O’Brien, who will play for the first time in over a month, while Garry Ringrose is back from a cramp-related injury to partner Robbie Henshaw in the centre.

Following his match-winning penalty against La Rochelle last week, Harry Byrne will take the reins at out-half alongside Jamison Gibson-Park. Tommy O’Brien and Josh Kenny, chasing his ninth try in six games, continue on the wings.

Max Deegan takes over from Jack Conan in the back row, reuniting with Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris, who is now just one match away from becoming the latest member of Leinster’s 100-cap club.

Having returned to training last week, Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman is selected alongside Ryan in the second row, with Joe McCarthy joining fellow Ireland internationals Dan Sheehan, Sam Prendergast, and Thomas Clarkson on the bench.

Jack Boyle has recovered from a shoulder injury to start at loosehead prop, backed up by Jerry Cahir, a Champions Cup debutant, last Saturday. Leinster’s loosehead stocks have taken a hit with Andrew Porter (calf) and Paddy McCarthy (foot) both injured.

Tighthead Tadhg Furlong, who was last involved against Munster just after Christmas, is set for his first Leinster start since October, and Rónan Kelleher swaps in for Sheehan at hooker.

Scott Penny completes the forward reinforcements for the province’s final pool outing, while Luke McGrath and New Zealander Rieko Ioane join Prendergast as the back-line options available to Cullen.

With Leinster determined to maintain their winning form and Bayonne sitting at the bottom of the pool table, Gibson-Park said: “(Getting as high a seeding as possible) is something we’ve spoken about, for sure.

“Coming into this block was about doing our best to get 10 points one way or another – we’re halfway there (after the result at home to La Rochelle).

“It’s big. I don’t think any of us in this team have played in Bayonne before besides the World Cup pre-season game we played there (against Samoa) in 2023.

“Against Bayonne, it is a different kettle of fish. I think they haven’t lost there in a couple of years in the Top 14. They’re very strong at home. They obviously don’t have much to play for in the pool, but we think they’ll be fired up for sure.

“They’ve got some good ballers, eh? Some good ball-running backs, like a lot of these French teams do. They like to come through the middle of you, much like La Rochelle did. It will be tough going, but we’re looking forward to it.”

LEINSTER (v Bayonne): Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Josh Kenny; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Boyle, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, RG Snyman, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Jerry Cahir, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Rieko Ioane.