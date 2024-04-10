EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Extended Round 18 Highlights

A total of 41 tries were scored, and seven try-scoring bonus points were pocketed, as the final round of the regular season produced some superb attacking rugby in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 18 Results Round-Up

Ballynahinch 15 Terenure College 34

Claytan Milligan scored his 13th try of the season for Ballynahinch, but Terenure College, with their backs running in four tries, got the result they required to finish top of the table and secure a home semi-final.

City of Armagh 24 Cork Constitution 40

Billy Crowley and Daniel Hurley both touched down twice as Cork Constitution sealed a second place finish and home advantage in the play-offs. City of Armagh were also celebrating, picking up another try-scoring bonus point to retain their top flight status.

Clontarf 31 Dublin University 19

Relegated Dublin University went out with a bang, giving Clontarf a thorough test at home, but Andy Wood’s men prevailed against the students with captain Dylan Donnellan scoring his 20th try of the campaign.

UCD 33 Shannon 17

Shannon rallied in the second half but were unable to avoid finishing second-from-bottom in the table. UCD closed out their season in seventh place, with Leinster Academy forwards Conor O’Tighearnaigh and Jack Boyle getting amongst the tries.

Young Munster 22 Lansdowne 29

Already assured of a fourth place finish and play-off rugby, Lansdowne outscored Young Munster by five tries to four in Greenfields, with Peter Sullivan and Fionn Gibbons both bagging braces for their respective sides.