Inside Camp: ‘We’ve Had An Honest Review’ – John McKee

Assistant coach John McKee says there was a really ‘good and blunt review’ after Ireland’s loss to Wales at the weekend and that the team are refocused on their performance this week.

“Look, As a coach I was disappointed on Saturday. But I looked at the game again on Sunday and from my perspective there are some things we have to get right and that’s what we’re focused on this week, those three or four areas. We got too disconnected and individual in some of our play on Saturday. We have to fight as a unit, that’s what we want to focus on.”