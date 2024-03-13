Inside Camp: Scott Bemand On Preparing For The Guinness Women’s Six Nations

Ireland kick off their Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign in just over a week with a trip to Le Mans to face France in Round 1.

Head Coach Scott Bemand says he’s happy with the work done in camp so far, “We’ve got some new faces, some returning faces and it’s a great mix of people. The energy is high as you can tell by the conversations and the noise around the place. People know the challenge ahead.”

Bemand has added former London-Irish player and coach Declan Danaher to his coaching staff ahead of the Championship. Danaher was the longest-serving player at London Irish in the professional era and, upon his retirement from the game, embarked on his coaching career.

Starting out coaching in the club’s Academy, he worked in the pathway developing Academy players for the senior team, before working his way up to defence coach and then held the role of assistant coach under Declan Kidney during his time at London Irish.

Bemand commented, “I think he’s settled in quick, I’ve known him a good while. He’s a passionate coach and he’s bringing some new ideas and challenging our thoughts and he brings a lot of energy.”