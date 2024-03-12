Inside Camp: Simon Easterby Scotland Week

Ireland Defence Coach Simon Easterby with an update on the Ireland squad, reaction to the loss against England and a look ahead to the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Speaking about the game against England Easterby said,

“We just didn’t get on the front foot enough versus England. We let them come at us and get momentum.

“And whatever the dynamics were around England losing to Scotland, at times we allowed them to play that game at the weekend when we were passive and allowed them to come at us. We weren’t at our best but we could have won it.

“It’s important that we tidied that up, got over it and there’s plenty to play for this week.

