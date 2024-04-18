Energia AIL Semi Final Live: Cork Constitution v Clontarf

We’re live from Temple Hill for the first semi-final in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A as Cork Constitution (2nd) host Clontarf (3rd) on Saturday afternoon.

Coverage starts at 2:15 with our commentary team from The Clubscene Podcast and the match kicks off at 2:30.

Cork Con won their last title in 2019, beating today’s opponents Clontarf, who won the title in 2022 and were beaten by Terenure last year.

Both sides won their home match against the other this season with the finest of margins. ‘Tarf won 30-26 in December – highlights here, while Con won 27-26 at the end of January – highlights here.

Tickets for the final at Aviva Stadium – the first ever Men’s and Women’s double header – are on sale now from ticketmaster – buy here.