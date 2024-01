Highlights: MU Barnhall Win Back To Back Titles

Inaugural winners of the competition last season, MU Barnhall had to dig deep before a late 10-point blitz secured a memorable victory for Niamh Fitzgerald’s side.

Having enjoyed a superb first two seasons in existence as a senior squad, Tuam/Oughterard’s young guns were looking to make a splash at a national level after becoming the first Connacht club to reach the Energia All Ireland Junior Cup final.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP FINAL:

Saturday, January 13 –

TUAM/OUGHTERARD COLTS 6 MU BARNHALL 15, Mullingar RFC

Scorers: Tuam/Oughterard Colts: Pens: Éabha Nic Dhonnacha 2

MU Barnhall: Tries: Lauren Patterson, Rebecca Francis; Con: Ciara Faulkner; Pen: Ciara Faulkner

HT: Tuam/Oughterard Colts 6 MU Barnhall 5

Highlights