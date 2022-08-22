Japan Tour 2022: Denis Fogarty On The Week Ahead In Tokyo

The Ireland squad are back in Tokyo as they prepare for the second test against Japan on Saturday (Live on TG4, k.o. 11am). We caught up with Scrum Coach Denis Fogarty to hear about the post-match analysis and plans for the week ahead.

In squad news Nicole Cronin has been ruled out of Saturday’s match following an injury in the first test. Vicky Irwin, who made her Ireland debut against Scotland in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, has been called up to the squad.