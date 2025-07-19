First Test Highlights: Lions Launch Series Bid In Brisbane

Seven Ireland players made their British & Irish Lions Test debuts as Andy Farrell’s men overcame Australia with a three-try performance at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

In front of an attendance of 52,229, the Lions roared their way to a 29-17 first Test victory, but there is plenty of room for improvement as the Wallabies outscored them by two tries to one in the second half.

Speaking in the aftermath, player-of-the-match Tadhg Beirne said: “It was a proper Test match, particularly the last quarter there, it was a real battle. Australia will probably take a bit of confidence with how they finished the game there.

“It is something we are going to have to look at in terms of leaking penalties. But as a performance overall, we stepped up today and put in a good performance. We got the job done, and roll on next week.

“We controlled the game well, particularly in the first half, and we managed the game well. We probably lost our way towards the last quarter and that’s probably where we’re going to have to focus on.”

He added: “I loved it. I suppose my performances leading up to this probably weren’t some of my best. Getting the nod from ‘Faz’ for this game was a huge honour, I knew I had to step up for it, and hopefully I did it justice and hopefully I’ll be here again next week.”