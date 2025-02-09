Highlights: Ireland Continue Winning Run In Scotland

Ireland’s 11th straight victory over Scotland has moved them to the top of the Six Nations table with 10 points.

They have a four-point advantage over France and England, ahead of their trip to Cardiff to play Wales on Saturday, February 22 (kick-off 2.15pm).

Ireland captain and try scorer Caelan Doris said, “We targeted a fast start and it’s something we mentioned through the week. Not allowing their crowd and their belief and confidence to grow. I think we did that quite well.

Obviously scored early on, a few held up over the line as well. There was quite a bit of pressure going on them in the first half. They came back firing early in the second, and scored again towards the end there. A tough Test match, but pleased with the result definitely.”

Player of the Match Sam Prendergast said, “I thought we started unbelievably in the game. We put so much pressure on, it wasn’t perfect but we just kept piling on moments. Then I thought we did really well in the second half when they got their purple patch, to then come back. That shows a good bit of character from us.

The performance was better than last week, and we’ll keep trying to get better week-on-week.”