EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 13 Highlights

Last Saturday was another busy one in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, with one-score games at Ballymacarn Park and Lakelands Park, and a move to the top of the table for defending champions Cork Constitution.

With Munster’s Ruadhán Quinn delivering a try-scoring player-of-the-match performance, Young Munster knocked Clontarf off the summit, and Cork Con and Terenure College both capitalised to slot into the two home semi-final berths.

Elsewhere, Bobby Sheehan, younger brother of Leinster and Ireland star Dan, grabbed a hat-trick of tries as UCD won their basement battle with Garryowen. The students are now two points behind eighth-placed City of Armagh.

BALLYNAHINCH 21 LANSDOWNE 24

Lansdowne avenged November’s two-point defeat to Ballynahinch with a hard-fought victory at Ballymacarn Park. Trailing 14-5 at one stage, Declan Fassbender’s prevailed thanks to a superbly-taken 66th-minute try from Andy Marks.

CORK CONSTITUTION 31 CITY OF ARMAGH 19

Out-half James Taylor converted four tries and added a penalty as Cork Constitution ran out bonus point winners over City of Armagh. The visitors fought valiantly despite losing both Kyle Faloon and Matthew Hooks to injury.

UCD 26 GARRYOWEN 15

Tries either side of half-time from JJ O’Neill and Colm Quilligan were not enough for Garryowen in Belfield. Bobby Sheehan completed his hat-trick for UCD, including scoring from James Tarrant’s cross-field kick, and Ross Deegan notched the final try.

YOUNG MUNSTER 27 CLONTARF 14

A strong start, coupled with tries either side of the break from Ruadhán Quinn and Hubert Gilvarry, did the damage for Young Munster against a youthful Clontarf team. It was the Cookies’ first win in three rounds.

TERENURE COLLEGE 27 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 24

The Dublin 6W derby spoils went to Terenure College as they reversed their November result against St. Mary’s College, last season’s Division 1B champions. Number 8 Jordan Coghlan stood out with his two-try haul.