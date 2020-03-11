Adam Griggs On Ireland’s Disrupted Women’s Six Nations Campaign

Head Coach Adam Griggs on the disruption to Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations campaign caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and the campaign to date. Ireland’s games against Italy and France have fallen foul of the Coronavirus leaving the team with two wins from their three games to date.

‘We felt we were in a good place after the first couple of rounds but rugby takes a back seat to a world crisis so we have to deal with it as best we can and prepare for the summer’