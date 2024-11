EnergiaAIL Highlights: Men’s Division 1A

Ballynahinch top the table after a two point away win at Lansdowne and the D6 derby between St. Mary’s and Terenure was a cracker. Check out the highlights from Men’s Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

CITY OF ARMAGH 26 CORK CONSTITUTION 28

Scorers: City of Armagh: Tries: Nigel Simpson, James McNabney, Sam Cunningham, Niall Carville; Cons: Kyle Faloon 3

Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley 2, Scott Buckley, Ronán O’Sullivan; Cons: James Taylor 3, Aidan Moynihan

HT: City of Armagh 19 Cork Constitution 7





GARRYOWEN 19 UCD 29

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Donnacha Byrne 3; Cons: Kelvin Langan 2

UCD: Tries: Thomas Quinn 2, Evan Moynihan, Ruben Moloney; Cons: James Tarrant 3; Pen: James Tarrant

HT: Garryowen 7 UCD 24





LANSDOWNE 25 BALLYNAHINCH 27

Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Cormac Foley, Sean Galvin, Louis McGauran; Cons: Steve McMahon 2; Pens: Steve McMahon 2

Ballynahinch: Tries: Aaron Sexton, George Pringle, Bradley Luney, Claytan Milligan; Cons: Conor Rankin 2; Pen: Conor Rankin

HT: Lansdowne 17 Ballynahinch 7





ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 32 TERENURE COLLEGE 22

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Tries: Lucas Culliton, Michael Silvester 2, Myles Carey 2; Cons: Conor Hayes 2; Pen: Conor Hayes

Terenure College: Tries: Max Russell, Adam La Grue, Jim White; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 2; Pen: Chris Cosgrave

HT: St. Mary’s College 10 Terenure College 15





CLONTARF 26 YOUNG MUNSTER 20

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Tadhg Bird, Dylan Donnellan; Cons: Conor Kelly 2; Pens: Conor Kelly 4

Young Munster: Tries: Shane O’Leary, Jake O’Riordan; Cons: Julian Leszczynski 2; Pens: Julian Leszczynski 2

HT: Clontarf 14 Young Munster 14